Newport City Council Appoints Two Aldermen

Newport City will have a full four member board of aldermen at the April 3rd council meeting. On Monday evening two aldermen and Mayor Paul Monette voted to appoint Julie Raboin and James Merriam to fill vacancies created when incumbents Neil Morrissette and Steven Vincent abruptly resigned on town meeting day. Their resignations came minutes after learning incumbent alderman Jacques Roberge was not re-elected to the council. Former alderman Denis Chenette received the second most votes after Vincent in his bid to return to office. Raboin works for the Department of Health and Merriam is lead pastor at the United Church in Newport.

