Newport City Council Taps Surplus And Walmart Funds

The Newport City Council met in a special session on Thursday to continue building a fiscal year 2018 budget. The grand list which is expected to increase in value once the city wide reappraisal is complete has been reduced from a preliminary estimated value of $330,000,000. The new estimate is $15,000,000 lower which has a ripple effect by raising the tax rate. By meeting end the aldermen agreed to take $145,000 in surplus funds and $55,000 from the annual Walmart stipend of $100,000. The proposed budget will be $3.8 million in this scenario. The council will meet again on January 4th at 6:30pm to continue the debate. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.