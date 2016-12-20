Newport City Council Trims Budget
By:
ED BARBER
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
NEWPORT, VT
The Newport City Council cut in excess of $150,000 from the fiscal year 2017 budget, but the move didn't satisfy a group of taxpayers who attended Monday's meeting. Mayor Paul Monette offered the disgruntled city residents the aldermen can cut non-essential services including the recreation department. Cuts were made in the recreation, fire and public works departments at the three hour long meeting. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: