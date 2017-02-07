Newport City Dock To Be Cleared Of Aquatic Plants
By:
ED BARBER
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a ten year permit for Newport City to remove aquatic weeds from the city dock area on Lake Memphremagog and create a long term maintenance plan. In early July a hydro rake will be utilized to remove weeds from the lake front, including vegetative matter on the bottom of the lake. Ongoing observation of weed regrowth will determine if mats will be necessary to prevent regrowth. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
