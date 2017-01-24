Newport City To Join Consortium To Renew TIF District
By:
ED BARBER
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
An economic development tool used by the City of Newport helped to create the industrial park located on Derby Road. The city used a TIF designation that redirects 75 percent of the increased tax revenues raised through development in the TIF district to offset infrastructure upgrades. On Monday evening the Newport City council voted to appropriate $5000 to hire attorney David White as part of a seven municipality consortium to lobby the Vermont legislature. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
