Newport Considers Hiring Mass. PR Firm

A decision to consider the use of a public relations firm in conjunction with developing a new city website has placed the entire project on hold. The council held a teleconference call with John Guilfoil of Massachusetts, who offered a broader range of services to complement the website.

The public relations firm can create a website, and draft monthly articles about city government.

“This is an opportunity to be innovative hiring a PR firm,” City Manager Laura Dolgin said.

Creating the website comes at a cost of $10,000 and maintenance the first year is $999 per month. The PR firm can draft press releases, add content to the website, and provide updates and other services.

After a discussion the council tabled the subject for further investigation.