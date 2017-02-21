Newport Firefighters Celebrated

The year 2016 was a tough one for the Newport City Fire Department. In January, a long- time firefighter who operated one of the pumpers, Ed Newton, died and long-time firefighter Marcel “Joe” Poulin became unable to serve on the department after he suffered a stroke.

Last year was also busy for the department with about 250 calls, Newport City Fire Chief Jamie LeClair said during the FD's annual awards banquet held at the fire station Saturday evening.

Also during the night, firefighters were recognized for pulling an unconscious man out of a burning home (Read details and see more photos Wednesday)