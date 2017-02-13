Newport PD Snow Removal Alert Issued

This is an ACTUAL TRANSPORTATION - ALERT...

Issued By: Newport Police Department

Jurisdictions: Orleans County

Headline: Snow Removal Tonight on Main Street and East Main Street starting at 9:30pm

Description:

Newport Public Works will be removing snow tonight starting at 9:30pm from Main Street and East Main St. We kindly ask that any and all vehicles be moved from the those streets at that time. We appreciate your cooperation during this time.

Instructions:

MONITOR LOCAL MEDIA, THE CITY OF NEWPORT WEB PAGE, WWW.VTALERT.GOV, AND NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT'S FACEBOOK PAGE.