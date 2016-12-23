Newport Police Dept. Uses Massachusetts Public Relations Firm

Newport City Police Chief Seth DiSanto decided to enlist a Massachusetts public relationship firm to help the police with public outreach and public relations within the community. The services started in May. It costs the Newport City Police Department $1,100 a year. The funding comes from the department’s operational budget.

“We’re strapped for resources,” said Police Chief Seth DiSanto. The department hired the firm instead of having someone on the department communicate with the press. “We don’t have enough people here,” he said.