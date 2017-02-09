Newport Police Officer Corey Marcoux: 2016 Officer of the Year

Chief Seth DiSanto announced that Corey Marcoux of the Newport Police Department has been named the 2016 Officer of the Year making him the first member of the police department to receive this designation twice.The award began in 2010 as a way to recognize officers’ dedication and commitment to the mission of the Newport Police Department. As a recipient of the award, Officer Marcoux is recognized by Chief DiSanto and members of the department for his outstanding work throughout the year. Officer Marcoux first received the award in 2013. Three years later, in 2016, Chief DiSanto honored Officer Marcoux again for his leadership skills, organization, kind and calm demeanor and for going above and beyond the call of duty. At the Newport Police Department, Officer Marcoux is a Defensive Tactics and Less Lethal Weapons instructor, a Taser instructor, a Field Training Officer, and in 2016 implemented a new computer documentation, Valcour, which records all police, fire and EMS calls. “Officer Marcoux embodies the core values of this agency: courage, professionalism and respect and continuously goes above and beyond what is expected of any officer,” Chief DiSanto said. “I constantly receive words of praise from community members about his demeanor, thoroughness during investigations and tactics. He is extremely deserving of this award and I thank him for his continued dedication to the Newport Police Department.”