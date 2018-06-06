Newport Police's Youth Program Seeking Donations

NEWPORT, VERMONT -- Chief Seth C. DiSanto announces that the Newport Police Explorer Post 817 is currently conducting a fundraiser to support the Post and create a scholarship fund for graduating seniors.

Law Enforcement Explorer Posts are designed for individuals ages 14-20 who are interested in a career in law enforcement, and serve as a way to introduce young people to the field.

"The Youth Explorer Program is so important because it enriches the lives of participants by helping them build character while starting on the path to a meaningful and rewarding career," Chief DiSanto said. "I hope that residents will support this invaluable program and so it can continue to serve as a resource for young adults in our community."

The Post will host a barbecue and meet and greet on Sunday, Aug.12, at 11 a.m. at Prouty Beach in Newport as a thank you to those who contributed to the fundraiser. Explorers and area law enforcement will also be in attendance to talk to anyone interested in participating in the Youth Explorer program.

Volunteers are currently making phone calls and collecting donations, and 100 percent of the donations will be reinvested into the program. Donations can be made online by clicking here.

Donations may also be mailed to the Newport Explorers Post 817 at 222 Main St., Newport, Vermont 05855.

The Newport Police Explorer Post 817 has had more than 100 young adults go through its youth program since it started in 1994. Of those, 12 have gone on to pursue careers in law enforcement -- including three who have become sworn officers with the Newport Police Department.