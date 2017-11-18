Newport Rotary, LR Interact Club and American Legion Auxilary Unit 76 Team Up For Veterans
Ed Barber
Saturday, November 18, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The combination of Newport's Rotary Club, Lake Region UHS's Interact Club and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 76 will provide 30 Thanksgiving dinners complete with turkeys for veterans in a few days. In December the trio of service organizations will offer all the ingredients for a ham centered Christmas dinner as well. Pies and dinner rolls from the C & C Market in Barton completes the menu. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
