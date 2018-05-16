Newport's Centennial Events

Enjoy this ‘teaser’ of Centennial Celebration Events scheduled for June 29 - July 4, 2018. Please Note: This is not everything nor final but it is what we could fit into the utility bill. Registration/Ticket information will be available in early June. 7.5 weeks and counting...... Getting Excited...

Friday, June 29, 2018

Ham & Strawberry Shortcake Community Supper 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM & 6:00 PM United Church of Newport

Mark Shelton & The Greater Good Live Music Performance 7:00 PM North Country High School Auditorium | $5

Saturday, June 30, 2018 & Sunday July 1, 2018:

North Country Quilters Guild Annual Quilt Show 10:00 AM 4:00 PM Newport Municipal Gym | $2

Centennial Opening Ceremony & Parade 11:00 AM Newport Municipal Building Front Steps

Cars of Yesteryear 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Main Street

40th Army Band Concert 2:00 PM North Country High School Auditorium |$5

Street Dance with Michael Goudreau & Last Kid Picked 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM Main Street | 21 & Up, $5

18th Century War Reenactors Land & Water Battles Prouty Beach

Miniature Railway & Train Display 9:00 AM 5:00 PM The Gateway Center

Aquafest Food, Craft & Live Music 9:00 AM 8:00 PM Waterfront Boardwalk

Community Lunches St. Mark's Episcopal Church

Centennial Birthday Bash - Family Friendly 9:00 AM 5:00 PM Gardner Memorial Park

Farmer's Market 9:00 AM 4:00 PM Gardner Memorial Park

Sunday, July 1, 2018

Excursion Train Rides Aboard Green Mountain Railroad 9:00 AM 4:30 PM Waterfront Plaza | $5

Society for Creative Anachronism Medieval Demo 10:00 AM 3:00 PM Gardner Memorial Park

Old Timer's Baseball 11:00 AM Gardner Memorial Park

Farmer's Market 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Gardner Memorial Park

Swing Dance Lessons w Dick Alberini 6:00 NCUHS Gym

Dancing to Swing North Big Band 7:00 PM 10:00 PM NCUHS Gym| $5

Horseshoe Tournament 10:00 AM American Legion Post 21 | $5

Family Friendly Bike Tour 10:00 AM 12:00 PM Gardner Memorial Park

Trail Bike Ride 10:00 AM 12:00 PM Primeau Woods, Newport

Pig Roast Community Dinner 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Newport Baptist Church

Centennial Birthday Bash - Family Friendly 9:00 AM 3:00 PM Gardner Memorial Park

The Meeting Place Open House @ 2:00 & Centennial Pie Baking Contest 3:00

Monday, July 2, 2018

Chautauqua Variety Show 2:00 PM 3:00 PM Goodrich Memorial Library

Vermont Family Theater Presents "Sleeping Beauty" 7:00 PM North Country Union High School Auditorium | $5

Newport Industry Tours 7:30 AM 12:30 PM St Mark's Episcopal Church | Pre-registration Required

Waterski with Stevie D. 9:00 AM 4:30 PM Prouty Beach Waterfront | $30 Pre-registration Required

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Chautauqua Variety Show 2:00 PM 3:00 PM Goodrich Memorial Library

Vermont Family Theater Presents "Sleeping Beauty" 7:00 PM North Country Union High School Auditorium | $5

Newport Industry Tours 12:30 PM 5:30 PM St Mark's Episcopal Church | Pre-registration Required

Waterski with Stevie D. 9:00 AM 4:30 PM Prouty Beach Waterfront | $30 Pre-registration Required

Wednesday, July 4, 2018

THE CENTENNIAL 4TH OF JULY GOLF TOURNAMENT 1:00 PM Newport Country Club

July 4th Celebration & Fireworks 4:00PM - 10:00PM Gardner Memorial Park