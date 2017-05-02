No EB-5 Lawsuit For Newport City

Newport City resident Brian McNeal asked the city council on Monday night if they have a cause for legal action against the EB-5 program. He said the Spates Block was leveled as a result of the EB-5 program, thereby reducing tax revenues to the city coffers. City Manager Laura Dolgin said the idea has been considered but they have no cause of action. She said the city wide appraisal is not complete and the value of the property cleared of debris and with a storm water drainage system installed may have increased the property value. Recently a federal judge approved a settlement on behalf of the investors and contractors. The city was notified by receiver Mike Goldberg, though the city is not party to the suit. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.