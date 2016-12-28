No Relief For Barton Village Landlord

Barton Village landlord Bernard White was denied relief by the trustees for an invoice he received for $485 for the water bill. White owns a two unit apartment with a single outdoor water meter. A new rate system was put in effect this past spring along with new billing software. An error occurred when White was assessed a base charge for one apartment unit and not the other. Water usage is not in dispute. White said the error by the village wasn't realized for nine months. Now he said it's wrong to expect the tenants to pay the additional charges. The trustees advised White to consider a monthly payment plan and charge the tenant a small amount each month to recoup the loss. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.