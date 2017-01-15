Norris Cotton Cancer Center To Stop Treatments in Newport
Sunday, January 15, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Cancer patients who receive treatment at North Country Hospital under the two Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center doctors in Newport will have to get some of their care elsewhere. As of April 13, Norris Cotton Cancer Center of Dartmouth will no longer provide care at the hospital.
North Country Hospital CEO Claudio Fort said Sunday that the center is doing some restructuring and will be reassigning their visiting oncologists to its other sites.
Category: