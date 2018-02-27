North Country’s Callie Young Sweeps Nordic Gold With 5K Classic Win at Rikert Nordic Center

RIPTON–The second half of the Vermont State Nordic Championships took place on Monday at Rikert Nordic Center.

The Freestyle portion of the Championship was held last Thursday in Craftsbury, and it was the Classic 5K Race that was featured on Monday.

Though the conditions were a little rough, once again North Country’s Callie Young was the top female skier in attendance, as she came away with her second first place finish to sweep the individual titles to give her five individual Vermont titles in her high school career.

