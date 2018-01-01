North Country’s Wright Hits 1,000 Points in 40-29 Loss to Lyndon Institute

LYNDON CENTER–Hundreds of people packed into the Lyndon Institute gymnasium on Saturday hoping to see North Country’s Kylie Wright reach the 1,000 point plateau against Lyndon.

She would not disappoint.

With 3:36 left to go in the first quarter, Wright charged down the right side of the court and fired up a shot over a pair of Lyndon defenders off the glass and into the basket to bring the crowd to their feet.

