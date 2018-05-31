North Country Advances to the Quarterfinals With a 4-3 Win Over BFA St. Albans

It had been all of four days since the North Country Falcons and BFA St. Albans Comets had last met on the courts.

Last Friday the two teams squared off at the Collins Perley Sports Complex in their regular season finale with the Falcons emerging victorious by the score of 4-3.

On Wednesday the two teams met in the opening round of the 2018 postseason at the Gary Atchinson tennis courts at Prouty Beach, and once again it would be the Falcons walking away with a win by the exact same 4-3 score.

