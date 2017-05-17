North Country Boys Defeat Three Other Schools in Tune Up Before Invitational

JAY–The Northeast Kingdom is home to a plethora of wonderful golf courses, and on Tuesday afternoon the North Country boy’s golf team was in action at the newest golf course in Orleans County, the Jay Peak Resort Golf Course.

Jay’s course is one of the more challenging eighteen holes in the state, but the Falcons managed to tame the therein, coming away with a victory over CVU, Essex, and Spaulding.

For more, see the Express on 5-18-17.