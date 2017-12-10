North Country to Feature Lineup Full of Juniors and Seniors in 2017-2018

Wins were few and far between for the North Country boys basketball team last season.

It seemed that for every momentum building quarter or half they would have, the opposition would some how find a way to fight back and hand the Falcons a loss, sometimes in heartbreaking fashion.

Head coach John Gunn marveled at his team’s willingness to keep up the good fight all season long, but heading into this season something has to change.

For the full preview, see the Express on 12-11-17.