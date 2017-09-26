North Country Girls Win Home Invitational Match

Mother Nature may have went a little overboard with the conditions on Monday for the 31st Annual North Country Girls’ Invitational.

With record-setting temperatures hovering in the high eighties, six schools set out to take on the course at the Newport Country Club.

When all was said and done, only two groups would complete the full eighteen holes, and it would be the North Country Falcons emerging victorious, narrowing out second place Northfield by 26 strokes 180-206.