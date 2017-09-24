North Country Goes One-For-Four in Maniatty Weekend Sports Action

The North Country Falcons held their annual Maniatty Spirit Celebration this past week, and with Maniatty Week comes Maniatty Friday, which featured three of the North Country squads (field hockey, football, girls soccer) in action with boys soccer to follow on Saturday morning.

It would be a tough go of it for the hometown teams, as they would lose three of the four games with only the girls soccer team emerging victorious.

For the full story, see the Express on 9-25-17.