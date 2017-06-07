North Country Golf Boys Take Home Second Place at State Tournament
Mike Olmstead
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
BURLINGTON–The North Country boys golf team’s season came to a close on Wednesday afternoon at the Vermont Division I State Championship Match.
The Falcons had a solid day on the links, shooting a team score of 316.
However, on this day Rutland would be five strokes better, shooting a 311 to take first place while the Falcons came in second.
