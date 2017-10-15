North Country Makes it Two in a Row With Win Over Mount Abraham on Senior Night
Mike Olmstead
Sunday, October 15, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
North Country quarterback Alex Haugwitz could not have asked for a better performance from his team or himself on his birthday.
Haugwitz threw for two touchdowns while rushing for two more as the Falcons held the Mount Abraham Eagles scoreless until the final second of the game in their 34-6 win on Friday night.
For the full story, see the Express on 10-16-17.
