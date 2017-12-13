North Country Nordic Team to Undergo Youth Movement in 2017-18

Last season the North Country girls Nordic team earned their second consecutive Division I State Championship by sweeping both the classic and the freestyle races.

The boys did not have quite as much success, as their numbers were a little shorter than the girls.

This season it will be a quite a different looking team, as the majority of the members of the team are either new to the sport, or new to the school.

For the full preview, see the Express on 12-14-17.