North Country Sending Five Falcons to the New England High School Golf Championship

When the Vermont State Division I boys and girls golf championships came to a close, the North Country Falcons had made their school and community proud.

The girls took home their second consecutive championship, and the boys came in second place, one year after winning the championship.

With such a strong showing, the Falcons qualified six golfers to compete in the New England High School Golf Championship at the Bretwood Golf Course in Keene, NH.

For more, see the Express on 6-20-17.