North Country Soccer Boys Earn Win on Senior Day

To say that the 2017 season was a trying one for the North Country Falcons would be a bit of an understatement.

It seemed that everywhere they turned they were facing some sort of adversity.

However, on Wednesday night they were able to close out their regular season on a positive note, as Derrick Breault’s overtime winner was the difference in the Falcons’ 1-0 win over the Thetford Panthers.

For more, see the Express on 10-20-17.