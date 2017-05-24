North Country Tennis Girls Defeat Montpelier For the First Time in Over a Decade

NEWPORT–To say the North Country Falcons’ win over the Montpelier Solons was a long time coming is a bit of an understatement.

For well over a decade Montpelier has held the upper hand over North Country, and no matter what the Falcons tried, the Solons seemed to have the answer.

On Tuesday afternoon things finally went the Falcons’ way.

Using a well-balanced attack and the right mix of players, North Country was able to pick up key wins when they needed them most to earn a 4-3 victory and break their losing streak against Montpelier.

