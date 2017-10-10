North Country Wins Third Straight Division I Golf Championship

PITTSFORD–Well, that was quick.

Four months after winning their second consecutive Division I State Championship at their home course, the North Country Falcons made the trek down to the Proctor-Pittsford Golf Course and did it again.

Led by senior Carley Giroux and junior captain Lauryn Goulet, the North Country girls earned their third straight golf title, defeating second place Burr & Burton by the score of 179 to 188.

