OPIOIDS and related health problems

The abuse of opioids and other drugs not only leads to addiction, but all-too-often causes other diseases and disorders, both physical and mental, according to experts in the field.

The evidence shows this frequently happens not only while the substances are being abused, but also can continue after the drug use has stopped,

Among the documented physical disorders, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), are HIV, AIDS, hepatitis C, cancer and damage to the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and other organs.

Dr. William Brunelli, medical director of the North Country Hospital Emergency Department, listed an increase in physical problems he has observed among opioid abusers. Read the full story in the NDE Thursday)