Patient Slain inside Dartmouth by Relative, Authorities Say

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A patient was shot to death inside an intensive care unit Tuesday by a family member, leading to a lockdown at New Hampshire's largest hospital, authorities said. No one else was injured.

Authorities said a person was taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. while trying to leave the grounds of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald identified the victim as a 70-year-old woman. He said there were no other injuries.

No possible motive for the shooting was released.

An active shooter alert was issued after police received a report of a shooting inside an ICU on the fourth floor of one of the buildings.

Rhode Island State Police said the suspect's car had Rhode Island plates so police in New Hampshire reached out to the state's Fusion Center, an information center under the command of the state police that also involves representatives from local, state and federal agencies.

The state attorney general's office is investigating.