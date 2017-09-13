Perron Scores Three, Urie Adds Two, as Lake Region Defeats Lamoille 6-0

By: 
Mike Olmstead
Sports Editor
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
NEWPORT, VT

ORLEANS–The Lake Region boys soccer team had their home opener against the Lamoille Lancers on Tuesday afternoon.
Right from the get-go the Rangers seemed to be the better of the two teams, and that would prove true as the match unfolded.
Brady Perron had a hat trick and Riley Urie added a pair as the Rangers came away with the 6-0 win.
For more, see the Express on 9-14-17.

