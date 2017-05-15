Police are searching in the Westmore area for Missing Orleans Man

The search continues for Tyler Robinson, 23, of Orleans. He was last seen at his home on Water Street in Orleans late Friday morning.

“We’re expanding our search today,” Corporal Amy LeClair with the VT State Police said Monday morning. “We have search and rescue teams out, we have some K-9 teams and we have our dive team.”

New England K-9 and Stowe Mountain Rescue were also setting up in Westmore. By mid-morning, search teams seemed to focus their attention in the Lake Willoughby area of Westmore. Search teams were also looking on the Mount Pisgah climbing trails.

“That’s a point of interest for us, for sure,” LeClair said. “His vehicle was in that area.”

Friends of Robinson found his vehicle Friday.