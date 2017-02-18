Police Cruiser Crash UPDATE
Saturday, February 18, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Police say that on Friday Vermont State Police Cpl. Amy Leclair, 47, of Newport was responding to an emergency call in a marked police cruiser with lights and sirens activated. As Cpl. Leclair was leaving Newport Center traveling west bound she was “attempting to overtake” Scott Britch, 50, of Newport Center who was also traveling west bound on VT 105, according to a press release from Sgt. Sean Selby with the State Police. While Britch was about to pull into his driveway on VT 105 Cpl. Leclair’s car struck Britch’s car in the east bound lane of travel. Both vehicles were listed as totaled. Both were transported to North Country Hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
