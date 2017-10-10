Police Investigating Counterfeit Bills Passed at City Businesses

The Newport Police Department is investigating after $20 counterfeit bills were passed at two city businesses this week.

All three bills had the same serial number, which was MC31793661B.

"I want to remind all of our business owners to take care to confirm the authenticity of any cash they accept," Chief Seth DiSanto said. "We also hope that anyone who comes across a suspicious bill will let us know so that we can investigate."

Newport Police are reviewing surveillance footage and are actively investigating the origin of the counterfeit cash.(Read more in the Express Wednesday)