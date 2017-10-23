Police Looking For Greenwood, Considered Armed and Dangerous 

The Vermont State Police is requesting help in finding Daniel Greenwood, 41, of Orleans County. Greenwood is currently wanted for escape out of Orleans County, police say. It has been reported that Greenwood carries a firearm on his person, and is considered to be armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach, and call VSP Derby at 802-334-8881. Anyone with information related to Greenwood’s whereabouts is asked to contact VSP Derby via phone, submit a tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or by submitting an anonymous tip by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Recent photos of Greenwood are attached. Greenwood is known to frequently wear a bandanna to cover his head

Greenwood is currently wanted by Probation and Parole in Orleans County for escape. Greenwood’s prior cases involve; possession of cocaine, violation of conditions of release x 3, sale of narcotics, accessory before the fact x 3, and possession of regulated drugs. Greenwood is also wanted in connection to a case from Orleans County involving; burglary, resisting arrest, eluding a police officer, excessive speed, and gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle.