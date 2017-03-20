Police Seek Help in Finding Hit and Run Driver

A 69 year old from Orleans was driving on Main Street in Derby Monday and was hit by another vehicle police say.

The other driver allegedly fled the scene. The Orleans man, Patrick Warner, was not injured according to the report.

Police are looking for information regarding a metallic tan/brown/gray crossover SUV, possibly a Nissan Murano. A plate number was not obtained. The suspect vehicle is believed to have sustained significant front end damage from the crash. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling north on Vermont Route 105 in Derby. Anyone with information regarding the above details is encouraged to contact the VSP - Derby Barracks, Trooper Marie Beland, at (802)334-8881.