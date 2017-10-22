Police Seek Help in Finding Man who Reportedly Exposed Himself

Vermont State Police in Derby received a report that a man had approached a mother and her young child at the Derby Line playground near Main and Elm Streets Friday. The man reportedly made inappropriate comments to the mother and exposed himself to her. The mother was able to fend the male off after he attempted to grab her and hit him.

It is believed the suspect has been frequenting the playground and area of the school recently.

The suspect is described as a white man about 60 years of age, approximately 5’9” and slightly chubby, with gray hair, possibly brown eyes, an older, faded black ink tattoo on his forearm possibly a dog’s head, and was at the time wearing jeans and a black T-shirt. The male has been seen operating an older-model black Chevy Blazer with Vermont plates and a rust spot on the front passenger door and on the date of the incident was seen leaving to the west on Elm St. The male is also believed to have a blackened or injured right eye resulting from the encounter.