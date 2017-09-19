Police Shortage Will Continue Until June

The Newport City Police Department will continue to be short two full time officers until next June. Chief Seth DiSanto advised the Newport City council on Monday evening there are two trainees at the police academy's program for two weeks. They will not receive full training until next spring when the recruits will attend the academy for four months to complete certification. The shortage of law enforcement officers is a national problem. Mayor Paul Monette said the Vermont State Police are short 30 troopers. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.