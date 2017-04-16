Pomerleau Gives $82,000 To Newport For Centennial Celebration

Northeast Kingdom native and Burlington real-estate developer Tony Pomerleau, now 99, came to Newport bearing gifts Friday morning. He presented a check for $82,000 that will help pay for next year’s centennial celebration in Newport. He also gave the city a large photograph of the downtown taken some time during the 1920s.

Pomerleau grew up in the Northeast Kingdom and got his start in a retail business on Main Street in Newport.(Read more Monday in the Express)