Proposed Fuel Tank Regulations Could Impact Thousands

New regulations proposed by the Department of Environmental Conservation may impact tens of thousands of residential homeowners who heat with number 2 oil or kerosene. The regulations targets homes with tanks that are grandfathered from regulations that newly installed tanks must comply with. While not yet finalized fuel tanks may be placed on solid concrete pads four inches thick. A whistle valve must be installed to prevent overflow when the tank is being filled. Other regulations are under consideration which may go into effect as soon as July 1st. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.