Pros And Cons Of Dairy Air Wind

A hearing before Public Service Board officer Thomas Knauer on Monday night drew almost 100 people to the Holland Elementary School gym. At issue is the application to install a 2.2 megawatt wind turbine on the Brian and Kim Champney farm on School Road. A hearing allowed for input by people who do not have party status in the process. The Champney family is seeking a Certificate of Public Good for a turbine that will generate enough power for 1000 residential homes. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.