QNEK’s Upcoming Season Is The Last
Monday, February 13, 2017
DERBY LINE/ STANSTEAD-
Curtain to Close on 25 Years of Entertainment
Twenty-one years ago, a group of wacky nuns filled the Haskell Opera House stage, and so began an endeavor that has become an integral part of entertainment in the Northeast Kingdom. Of course, those nuns were not “real nuns,” they were members of the QNEK ensemble. That first performance of Nunsense at the Haskell launched what would be over 20 years at the Haskell Opera House’s resident theater company. But all good things come to an end, and so it is with QNEK.
