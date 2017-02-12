Que. student athlete says he was denied entry in Derby Line

THE CANADIAN PRESS

MONTREAL - A Quebec student athlete says he's not sure why he was denied entry to the United States after a five-hour interrogation in which he was asked about religion and his Moroccan roots.

Yassine Aber, a track and field athlete with the Universite de Sherbrooke, said he was travelling to a weekend competition in Boston on Thursday when he ran into trouble at the Stanstead crossing on the Quebec-Vermont border.

Aber, 19, said U.S. authorities wanted to know whether he attended a mosque and how often he visited Morocco.

``They asked me very specific questions about, do I go to the mosque or not, what mosque do I go to, some specific questions about people I may or may not know,'' he told The Canadian Press in a telephone interview.

``They were very precise with the questions, very targeted.