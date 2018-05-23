Rangers Topple Montpelier on Senior Day, Win 16-6

It wasn’t the best of conditions for the Lake Region baseball team’s Senior Game.

As the team was honoring senior players Brady Perron, Noah Royer, Liam Kennedy, Parker Brown, Gabe Riendeau, and manager Brady Kerr, what was a light rain started to intensify and the game would be played under wet conditions.

Despite the weather and the fact that the visiting Montpelier Solons put a three spot on the board in the top of the first inning, the Ranges would prevail in this contest, as the Solons walked 8 batters and hit three others with pitches throughout the contest to help Lake Region to a 16-6 win.

