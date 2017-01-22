"The Rec" Opens In Derby: A New Indoor Recreational Facility
By:
ED BARBER
Sunday, January 22, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Siskin-Coutts in Derby (the former 4-H camp) now offers a 5200 square foot indoor recreation center. The facility is equipped for basketball, volley ball, floor games, gymnastics, exercise, and a climbing wall. The climbing wall drew a lot of attention on Saturday afternoon at an open house. The building will fill part of the void of the absence of IROC, an indoor recreational facility that closed several years ago. Already basketball leagues are being formed and in February Moe Profera will offer a series of low impact exercise and dance classes, and Tai Chi. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
