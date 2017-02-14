A Regulatory Catch-22 Stifles Wind Tower Debate
By:
ED BARBER
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Efforts by Senator John Rodgers and Vermont for a Clean Environment Executive Director Annette Smith to move jurisdiction for the siting and development of renewable energy projects from the Public Service Board to the Agency of Natural Resources and the Act 250 process is a slow go. But testimony by Smith before the Senate Finance Committee last week laid out a cogent analysis of the problems neighbors of proposed projects and local municipalities have in the PSB process. Smith proposes the legislature codifies into statute individual health concerns be taken into consideration before a Certificate of Public Good is granted. Read more about this and other proposed changes in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: