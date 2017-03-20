Relay For Life Changes Time of Event

Relay for Life is much more than an annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. It brings people together who want to find a cure for the deadly disease. Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. It is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 27 countries.

Participants form or join teams, raise money, and walk the track at North Country Union High School, which will be surrounded by campsites during the event. Each hour of the Relay For Life event has different themes, some of which include costumes. The Relay for Life for the Northeast Kingdom Committee and the American Cancer Society of Vermont are planning the event for Saturday, June 17, at North Country Union High School noon until midnight.