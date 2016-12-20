Renaissance Corporation Funding Spared In First Round Of Cuts

The Newport City Renaissance Corporation's $25,000 appropriation has survived the first round of budget cuts as Newport City aldermen build a fiscal year 2017 budget. Citing a number of events NCRC sponsors, acting chairman Karen Geraghty reminded the alderman of NCRC's impact on downtown Newport. Later at the Monday evening meeting Mayor Paul Monette voiced his support for retaining funding as a key to supporting a public/private partnership. " $1.4 million gets you $8.2 in private investment," he said. Read more in the Newport Daily Express, or sign up online for daily and breaking news.